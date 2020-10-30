Sony Looking to Acquire Crunchyroll for Nearly $1 Billion, According to Report - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony is looking to acquire US anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, and is currently in the final round of negotiations, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. The acquisition could end up costing Sony more than 100 billion yen ($957 million).

Crunchyroll has 70 million free members and three million paying subscribers worldwide. The streaming service was founded in 2006 and in 2018 AT&T became its parent company.

Sony has the exclusive negotiating rights for Crunchyroll, which has more than 1,000 titles available to watch.

Sony Pictures Television acquired Funimation in 2017 and it's one million paying subscribers who are mainly based in the US.

The worldwide anime market was worth around $21 billion in 2018, according to The Association of Japanese Animations. That is 50 percent larger than it was in 2013.

Demand for at-home streaming services has grown significantly since the start of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic earlier this year.



