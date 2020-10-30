Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a PS5 Launch Title, Launches Later in 2020 for Xbox Series X and S - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games announced Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and will launch on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and on November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world. The game will also launch later in 2020 for the Xbox Series X and S.

The Peckish Rises is an original culinary adventure that is exclusive to the game. Red an overview of the adventure below:

The freshly baked adventure includes seven brand new spooky kitchens and adds three chefs to the roster: The adorable Axolotl Chef, our less-than-fresh Unbread Chef, and the original omnivorous Overlord, Everpeckish Chef.

New kitchens also mean new ways to cook, so chefs will be dodging fire, using cannons, and chopping with guillotines in an attempt to complete their orders on time—and all while managing mouthfuls of iconic Overcooked! mayhem.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Overcooked! All You Can Eat serves up every morsel of content from both Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2, including previously released downloadable content and updates, fully remade from the ground up in delicious 4K and running at a creamy smooth 60 frames per second. This definitive Overcooked! experience includes over 200 levels of culinary chaos, all playable online for the first time in the series, as well as jam-packed roster of over 80 chefs. For the first-time ever, the Overcooked! experience will also feature cross play multiplayer, which will be added to Overcooked! All You Can Eat as part of a free post-launch update.

So that all chefs feel welcome in the Overcooked! kitchens, Overcooked! All You Can Eat will also include new accessibility options and an assist mode that adds features to increase level times; boost scores awarded for each meal; lengthen recipe times, and the ability to turn off order expiration. The accessibility options also include an option to enable dyslexia friendly text, a scalable user interface, and colour-blind friendly chef indicators.

Key Features:

Every Mouthful – Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in 4K resolution

– Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in 4K resolution Exclusive New Kitchens and Cooks – New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat

– New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat Trophies / Achievements – Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock

– Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock Cooking for All – Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before

– Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before Multiple Multiplayer Courses – Levels originally from Overcooked! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality in a post-launch update!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles