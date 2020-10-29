Digital Foundry Compares the PS5 vs Xbox Series X - News

posted 2 hours ago

Digital Foundry has posted a new video comparing the two premium next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

Rich Leadbetter and John Linneman from Digital Foundry in the video unbox the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, compares the size of the two consoles, and take a look at the two controllers.

View the Digital Foundry video below:

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

