Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition is a Launch Title for Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Eko Software announced Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, and PC on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

The Slayer Edition includes all 12 DLC packs, every update, and runs the game in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

View the Witch Hunter Trailer below:

View the next-generation gameplay video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The first hack-and-slash set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, Warhammer: Chaosbane thrusts players into the heart of the Old World, a continent scarred by the Great War Against Chaos—a bloody conflict that has ravaged the Empire of Man. You can play as a Human, High Elf, Wood Elf, Dwarf, Dwarf Engineer, or Witch Hunter as you explore the iconic areas of the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, which has captivated millions of fans worldwide.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

