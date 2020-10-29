Demons Souls Remake Gets New Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio have released a second gameplay trailer for the Demon’s Souls remake. The game will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5.

From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.

Key Features:

Stunning visuals: See the dark, gritty world of Demon’s Souls come to life on the PS5 console with beautifully enhanced visuals. Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon’s Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution2) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate.)

Fast loading: Demon’s Souls is a game built for fast loading. Death is an inevitable part of your experience, but with fast loading, you’re able to get back into the action quickly.

Haptic feedback: With haptics, the power of Demon’s Souls is in your hands, allowing you to feel the energy as you cast dark spells and bright miracles. Hold on tight as you experience the true power of terrifying bosses and demons, where clashes are enhanced by haptics technology.

Tempest 3D AudioTech: Immersive 3D Audio brings the horrors that lurk around each corner of Demon’s Souls to life. Hear your enemies sneak up behind you, and pinpoint fireballs and arrows as they sail towards your head. 3D Audio immerses you in not just the gameplay, but enhances the world’s believability, along with your own fears and trepidations…

