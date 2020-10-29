FIFA 21 Tops the Swiss Charts, Switch Games Take 7 of the Top 10 Games - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 43rd week of 2020. The Legacy Edition drops from fourth to fifth.

NHL 21 in its second week drops one spot to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to take fourth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 43, 2020: FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D All-Stars NHL 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Party Minecraft New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

