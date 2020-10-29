Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Debuts in 3rd on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the EMEAA charts, which ended October 18, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up from fourth to second place. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit debuted in third place and NHL 21 debuted in fourth place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - NEW NHL 21 - NEW Super Mario 3D All-Stars

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

