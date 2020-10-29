Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is a VR Adventure RPGS, Launches in 2021 - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

The Wizards developer Carbon Studio has announced virtual reality adventure RPG, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the Age of Sigmar universe, Tempestfall begins following the Necroquake. From the domain of Nagash and across all the Realms, Nighthaunt forces are rising. A specially assembled retinue of Stormcast Eternals embarks on a quest to investigate a new threat to the Mortal Realms. Side by side with these elite soldiers, you must explore the dread-filled realm of Shyish and battle your way through the Nighthaunt in a quest to protect the Forces of Order from a sinister plot.

Coupling immersive melee combat with powerful, motion-based spellcasting, your pursuit will take you through seven-plus hours of action-packed gameplay in a world full of Warhammer lore, lurking secrets, and hidden dangers.

We are the Stormcast Eternals. We are Sigmar’s wrath manifest. In His name, we wage war.

From cities to catacombs, swamps to prisons, the farther into the world of Tempestfall you go, the more dangerous it becomes, and you must rise to meet the challenges. But tread carefully – the Realm of Shyish is rife with wraiths and revenants, and death always lurks near.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles