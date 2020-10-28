Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in Europe - Switch Closes the Gap in September 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.

Switch Vs. Wii Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 292,854 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 359,118 - Switch

Total Lead: 5,796,077 - Wii

Switch Total Sales: 17,323,764

Wii Total Sales: 23,119,841

September 2020 is the 43rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the Switch closed the gap by 292,854 units when you align the launches of it with the Wii. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the Wii by just 7359,118 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 5.80 million units.

The Wii launched in December 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

The 43rd month for the Nintendo Switch is September 2020 and for the Wii it is June 2010. The Switch has sold 17.32 million units, while the Wii sold 23.12 million units during the same timeframe. The Wii sold current Switch sales in month 35.

The Wii sold 33.88 million units in Europe during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 16.56 million units to outsell the Wii.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

