Sony Aiming to Ship Over 7.6 Million PS5 Consoles by March 31, 2021

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in a financial call to investors said the company is aiming to ship over 7.6 million PlayStation 5 consoles by March 31, 2021.

The Financial Times is reporting Totoki said Sony's long-term goal is to surpass the PlayStation 4's 100 million unit milestone. He says the PlayStation 5 is launching with the "best ever condition" in terms of the launch lineup.

The PlayStation 5 is launching with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, and many more titles from third-party developers.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

