PlayStation Plus Games for November 2020 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for November 2020. Also launching in November is the PlayStation Plus Collection.

There is one PlayStation 5 game and two games for the PlayStation 4 that will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The PS4 games will be available from November 3 to 30, while the PS5 game will be available from November 12 to January 4, 2021.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation 5 (available November 12 to January 4, 2021)

Bugsnax (PS5-Only) (Young Horses) – The very first PS5 game to join PlayStation Plus is Young Horses’ ultra-charming, whimsical first-person adventure Bugsnax! Play an investigative journalist who has set out to explore Snaktooth Island, home to legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture all 100 critters while also tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants.

PlayStation 4 (available November 3 to November 30)

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – In Team Cherry’s engrossing 2D explorative platformer, descend into a sprawling underground world of Hollownest to battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs. Unlock new skills and tailor your power sets to fit your playstyle to help you explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes. Uncover a kingdom’s ancient history, taking on epic bosses that’ll challenge your combat and platforming skills as you strive to solve the mysteries buried at its heart.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Middle-earth: Shadow of War beckons you once more into JRR Tolkien's iconic world of wizards, orcs and elves. Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

PlayStation Plus Collection

The PlayStation Plus Collection will be available on November 12 when the PlayStation 5 console launches in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 when the PlayStation 5 console launches throughout the rest of the world, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

The PlayStation Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PlayStation 4 benefits that PlayStation Plus members receive for a single subscription price—no additional membership fee required. Once you redeem a game from the PlayStation Plus Collection, you can keep the games for as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus member. PlayStation 4 games redeemed from the PlayStation Plus Collection and played on the PlayStation 5 console will see benefits such as increased loading speed and improved or more stable framerates with PS5’s Game Boost.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Bloodborne Days Gone Detroit: Become Human God of War Infamous Second Son Ratchet and Clank The Last Guardian The Last of Us Remastered Until Dawn Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third-Party Publishers and Developers Batman: Arkham Knight Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Fallout 4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X Persona 5 Resident Evil 7 biohazard



