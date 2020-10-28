Bugsnax Free on PS5 for PS Plus Subscribers for 2 Months - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Young Horses announced the PlayStation 5 version of Bugsnax will be available for free as a PlayStation Plus title from November 12, 2020 to January 4, 2021.

Anyone who purchases the game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free. Anyone who purchases the PS5 version will automatically get the PS4 version. Anyone who redeems the game for free using PlayStation Plus will not get the PS4 version.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry!

It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

Key Features:

Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait!

Explore the diverse biomes of Snaktooth Island to track down and reunite the inhabitants of Snaxburg.

Follow every lead to learn more about Lizbert’s band of misfits and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

Stuff your new friends with Bugsnax to customize them with countless new looks.

Bugsnax will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12 for $24.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles