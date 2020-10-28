Griftlands Launches for Switch in Summer 2021 - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Klei Entertainment announced the deck-building roguelike game, Griftlands, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2021. The game first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 14.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Griftlands is a deck-building roguelike where you fight and negotiate your way through a broken-down sci-fi world. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect. Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore.

Key Features:

Outwit or Overpower – Overcome obstacles with the power of your fists – or your words. You’ll need to pick your cards and play them right if you’re going to survive. Build two decks simultaneously, balancing the tradeoffs of each. Learn from each attempted run through the various stories of the Griftlands. Encounter different combinations of enemies, quests, and events every time you play. Your fate is determined by your choices, and by fate.

– Overcome obstacles with the power of your fists – or your words. You’ll need to pick your cards and play them right if you’re going to survive. Build two decks simultaneously, balancing the tradeoffs of each. Learn from each attempted run through the various stories of the Griftlands. Encounter different combinations of enemies, quests, and events every time you play. Your fate is determined by your choices, and by fate. Explore A Broken-Down Sci-Fi World – The world of Havaria is a harsh place, full of harsher denizens. Explore lush, hand-illustrated environments full of people who want to kill you.

– The world of Havaria is a harsh place, full of harsher denizens. Explore lush, hand-illustrated environments full of people who want to kill you. Battle Challenging Bosses – Test your combat decks against powerful foes with unique mechanics and attacks.

– Test your combat decks against powerful foes with unique mechanics and attacks. Build a Team—or Buy One! – Hire mercenaries, find pets, or impose upon your friends to accomplish your goals.

– Hire mercenaries, find pets, or impose upon your friends to accomplish your goals. Master Hundreds of Cards – Each character has unique negotiation and combat decks to draft from. Get powerful item cards from fallen foes, or as rewards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles