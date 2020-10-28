White Day VR: The Courage Test Launches October 30 for PC - News

Publisher PQube announced White Day VR: The Courage Test will launch for PC via Steam on October 30. The game only has support for the HTC Vive VR headset.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Return of a Cult-Classic Korean Horror

White Day VR: The Courage Test is an immersive VR experience that sees players returning to Yeondu High School in the dead of night to take on a chilling challenge unlike any other.

The Courage Test

In order to gain entry into the Occult Club students must undertake the “Courage Test”. But when senior Occult Club member Da-Hee Kim informs you that the test has been bought forward a day, how do you know if she can be trusted?

Step into Classroom 1-1

Long since closed after an unexplained accident, classroom 1-1 is now being used as a storeroom. Step into the eerie darkness and use the VR controller to interact with the decaying furniture inside and locate 15 hidden items.

A Time-Limited Test of Bravery

Challengers are given just five minutes to locate all of the items, but old furniture and hidden objects won’t be the only thing you unearth in the dark…

Multiple Endings

There are only ever two outcomes of the Courage Test: success or failure. Which ending will you discover?

Chilling Visuals

Experience the horrors of the night school in terrifying detail in this high quality VR experience.

Immersive 3D Sound Effects

Hear every footstep, every creak and every unexplained noise in crisp three dimensional sound.

