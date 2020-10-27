Sony Sold as Many PS5 Pre-Orders in 12 Hours as PS4 Did in 12 Weeks in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 777 Views
Sony is getting ready to launch its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, in a little over two weeks. Demand for the console has been very high and we now have some idea on how much demand there is.
Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan in an interview with Reuters said Sony has sold as many PlayStation 5 console pre-orders in the first 12 hours as the first 12 weeks of the PlayStation 4 in the US.
"The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been has been very, very considerable," said Ryan.
Ryan says that everyone who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day might not be able to get one.
"It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one," he added. "[Sony is] working as hard as we ever can."
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19. The PlayStation 5 will be priced at $499.99 / ¥49,980 / €499.99 / £449.99, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.99 / ¥39,980 / €399.99 / £359.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Possibly true, but also possibly misleading. I worked retail when the PS4 came out. Our preorders were done within a day or so, and we periodically added them as Sony guaranteed us more stock. If they did things differently this time, and had a better idea in advance how they were going to allocate stock, that might lead to more day one preorders, but the same amount overall. Not saying that's the case, but a possibility.
Yeah the headline sounds great but it's just PR fluff with no substance.
- 0
Comparing hours to weeks with pre-orders in waves? Yeah...lets just wait on some hard numbers.
I'm somewhat doubtful to say the least. I'm not sure how many weeks PS4 was available for preorder for before launch, but I'm guessing it wasn't longer than 12 weeks. And PS4 sold 982k first week in the US, almost all from preorders. So basically Sony wants us to believe that PS5 sold 1m+ that night went preorders went live early and PS5 sold out in about 2 hours. Or maybe I'm wrong and PS4 was available for preorder longer than 12 weeks in the US.
Maybe the boatloads of cash in marketing Microsoft has pushed in their marketing to hypnotize people into forgetting the past seven years isn't working as well as they'd hoped.
Well we had 1 million pre-orders in NA for PS4 launch day so if true I am expecting more for PS5.