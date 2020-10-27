Sony Sold as Many PS5 Pre-Orders in 12 Hours as PS4 Did in 12 Weeks in the US - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Sony is getting ready to launch its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, in a little over two weeks. Demand for the console has been very high and we now have some idea on how much demand there is.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan in an interview with Reuters said Sony has sold as many PlayStation 5 console pre-orders in the first 12 hours as the first 12 weeks of the PlayStation 4 in the US.

"The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been has been very, very considerable," said Ryan.

Ryan says that everyone who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day might not be able to get one.

"It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one," he added. "[Sony is] working as hard as we ever can."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19. The PlayStation 5 will be priced at $499.99 / ¥49,980 / €499.99 / £449.99, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.99 / ¥39,980 / €399.99 / £359.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

