Star Wars Episode I: Racer Out Now for Xbox One - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Aspyr Media announced Star Wars Episode I: Racer is now available for Xbox One via the Microsoft Store for $14.99. The game first launched in 1999 for the Nintendo 64 and PC, and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in June of this year.

View the Xbox One launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The classic racer is back with modernized controls and achievements!

Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

Key Features:

25 playable racers including: Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell.

Race tracks spanning eight unique worlds including: Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare.

Work with pit droids to upgrade your podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration.

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master your lap times.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

