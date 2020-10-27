Live-Action Assassins Creed Series in Development by Netflix - News

Ubisoft and Netflix have announced a live-action series based on the Assassin’s Creed franchise is in development.

Ubisoft senior vice president of film and television Jason Altman and director of television development Danielle Kreinik will be executive producers on the series.

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise," Altman said. "We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe."

Netflix original series vice president Peter Friedlander added, "We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

