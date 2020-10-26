God of War to Support Up to 60 FPS on PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio announced the 2018 PlayStation 4 title, God of War, will run up to 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5.

Saves will transfer from the PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, so you can jump right in where you left off.

Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer:



🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option

🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4! — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020

The developers announced in September a sequel to 2018's God of War. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

God of War is available now for the PlayStation 4.

