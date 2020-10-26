God of War to Support Up to 60 FPS on PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 565 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio announced the 2018 PlayStation 4 title, God of War, will run up to 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5.
Saves will transfer from the PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, so you can jump right in where you left off.
Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer:— Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020
🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option
🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4!
The developers announced in September a sequel to 2018's God of War. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2021.
God of War is available now for the PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
I knew my laziness would pay off. I'm still only a couple of hours into the ps4 version.
I was about to play it. Then they announced it for the PS+ collection.
- +6
It has a performance mode on the Pro, so I'm guessing this should work even without a patch, no?
Waiting to know if I can earn another platinum as well. And what will be resolution and perhaps RT for it?
What about the resolution? I have this game in my backlog, and it would be nice to play it at better than 1080p.
Well the PS4 Pro managed to run the game at 50 fps, so I guess there isn't much of an improvemebt here