God of War to Support Up to 60 FPS on PS5

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 565 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio announced the 2018 PlayStation 4 title, God of War, will run up to 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5.

Saves will transfer from the PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, so you can jump right in where you left off. 

The developers announced in September a sequel to 2018's God of War. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

God of War is available now for the PlayStation 4.

10 Comments

axumblade
axumblade (4 hours ago)

I knew my laziness would pay off. I'm still only a couple of hours into the ps4 version.

  • +6
Bandorr
Bandorr (4 hours ago)

I was about to play it. Then they announced it for the PS+ collection.

  • +6
Vendrom
Vendrom (3 hours ago)

Def gonna play it though the PS+ collection at 60fps

  • +2
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (4 hours ago)

Nice!!

  • +2
Trunkin
Trunkin (4 hours ago)

It has a performance mode on the Pro, so I'm guessing this should work even without a patch, no?

  • +1
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (4 hours ago)

Waiting to know if I can earn another platinum as well. And what will be resolution and perhaps RT for it?

  • +1
Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (1 hour ago)

What about the resolution? I have this game in my backlog, and it would be nice to play it at better than 1080p.

  • 0
Otter
Otter (2 hours ago)

Does this mean it'll be restricted to 1080p like on the Pro?

  • 0
sales2099
sales2099 (3 hours ago)

I got a feeling we gonna see a lot of up to this gen.

  • 0
SKMBlake
SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

Well the PS4 Pro managed to run the game at 50 fps, so I guess there isn't much of an improvemebt here

  • 0