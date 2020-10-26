FIFA 21 Remains in 1st on the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 375 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

FIFA 21 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 41, 2020, which ended October 18, 2020. The Xbox One version is in second place and the Nintendo Switch version is in sixth place.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) is up from fourth to third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth place. The LAst of Us Part II (PS4) re-enters the top 10 in fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 42, 2020:

FIFA 21 (PS4) FIFA 21 (XOne) Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) The Last of s Part II (PS4) FIFA 21 (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Fallout 76 (PS4) F1 2020 (PS4) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles