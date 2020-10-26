Destruction AllStars Delayed to February 2021, Included in PS Plus for 2 Months - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 507 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Lucid Games and Wushu Studios have delayed the PlayStation 5 launch title, Destruction AllStars, to February 2021. The game will also be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost.
"We wanted to share a quick update on our plans for Destruction AllStars," said Sony Interactive Entertainment product development director Pete Smith in a PlayStation Blog post. "We’ve decided to move the game’s release from November 2020 to February 2021, where it will be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost.
"Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?
"Next week, we’ll return with a brand-new trailer and more details on the game, so you’ll know exactly what to expect when you download it in February.
"This may be disappointing news for some of you who were looking to play the game at launch, but we hope you understand the decision. For those of you that have already pre-ordered the game, be it via PlayStation Store, PlayStation.com, or at retail, your purchase will be refunded.
"Thank you for your continued support, we look forward to seeing you in the arena in February!"
More Articles
14 Comments
Sounds like it was more a strategic delay then a production one. No comment on needing more time etc From what I can see, not a bad idea given that its one of 5 first party launch games. Probably best to spread them out a bit otherwise some games will get lost in the crowd
That's a smart move. They saw how well day and date PS Plus releases go (most recently Fall Guys) and they could also sweeten the pill of a possible in-game currency. Additionally, it would definitely be overshadowed by the big launch games like Spider-Man and Demon's Souls, so they'll give more room to it.
So close to launch my guess is to bolster their 2021 momentum. Hype alone gonna sell both consoles this year.
It was expected honestly. They showed next to nothing about it and it was suppose to be a launch game. Not surprising.
So close to launch (by a time it should already be gold), they either weren't keeping track of the development or something very bad and unpredicted happened.
I don't understand. What does " included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost. " mean? They are giving away the game? Or like a 2 month demo?
2 month demo. After that you will have to pay to keep playing. Strange strategy.
- -2
For two months it will be available for download on PS+.
- +2
@bartkuz If you mean you have to pay the PS Plus subscription to keep playing the game you're correct. Though it's not gonna be a demo, but the actual game. Not that strange considering that's how it works for years.
- +1
That's a bummer. It's neat that they will be giving it to Plus user for free but how do they expect to make money from the game's development? One less PS5 exclusive at launch.
Its free from Feb/April, there is infinite opportunity for it to make money after april considering its a launch window game and an online driven one. If it succeeds it could sell for years to come.
- +1
Considering how low the hype was for this game, maybe they are going to retool this game into something people will actually want...
- +1
@axumblade they won't retool the game in 3months. So far the game has had no hype because we haven't seen anything since the ps5 reveal event
- 0
@otter could have been something they have been working on for a while. We'll see next week when they release a new trailer. All I'm saying is that nobody really even mentioned it after the reveal.
- 0