Destruction AllStars Delayed to February 2021, Included in PS Plus for 2 Months - News

/ 507 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Lucid Games and Wushu Studios have delayed the PlayStation 5 launch title, Destruction AllStars, to February 2021. The game will also be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost.

"We wanted to share a quick update on our plans for Destruction AllStars," said Sony Interactive Entertainment product development director Pete Smith in a PlayStation Blog post. "We’ve decided to move the game’s release from November 2020 to February 2021, where it will be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost.

"Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?

"Next week, we’ll return with a brand-new trailer and more details on the game, so you’ll know exactly what to expect when you download it in February.

"This may be disappointing news for some of you who were looking to play the game at launch, but we hope you understand the decision. For those of you that have already pre-ordered the game, be it via PlayStation Store, PlayStation.com, or at retail, your purchase will be refunded.

"Thank you for your continued support, we look forward to seeing you in the arena in February!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles