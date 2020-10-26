Xbox Series X and S Gets Official Next-Gen Walkthrough Video - News

Microsoft has released a next-generation demo walkthrough video ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. The video takes a look at the UI/UX, refreshed interface, dashboard design, and more.

View the video below:

Here is a list of what is featured in the video:

Design and Aesthetics

Booting Up/Loading In

The Home Page experience

Dashboard and Dynamic Backgrounds

Next-Gen Optimization and Smart Delivery (ft. Gears 5)

The New Guide • Quick Resume In Action (ft. Dirt 5)

Next Gen-Game Capabilities

Back-Compat (ft. Subnautica)

Next-gen Controllers

The Share Button

New Xbox Mobile App

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Store Home

My Games & Apps Walkthrough

Wrap Up

