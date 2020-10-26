Xbox Series X and S Gets Official Next-Gen Walkthrough Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 416 Views
Microsoft has released a next-generation demo walkthrough video ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. The video takes a look at the UI/UX, refreshed interface, dashboard design, and more.
View the video below:
Here is a list of what is featured in the video:
- Design and Aesthetics
- Booting Up/Loading In
- The Home Page experience
- Dashboard and Dynamic Backgrounds
- Next-Gen Optimization and Smart Delivery (ft. Gears 5)
- The New Guide • Quick Resume In Action (ft. Dirt 5)
- Next Gen-Game Capabilities
- Back-Compat (ft. Subnautica)
- Next-gen Controllers
- The Share Button
- New Xbox Mobile App
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- Store Home
- My Games & Apps Walkthrough
- Wrap Up
