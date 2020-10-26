Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Launches 'Soon' for iOS and Android - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher NetEase Games and developer ArtPlay announced Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will launch for iOS and Android. It will support English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, and Korean languages.

The smartphone version of the game will have controls optimized for a touchscreen, an updated user interface, Skill Shard icons, and a new achievements system.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles