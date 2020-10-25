FIFA 21 Tops the Swiss Charts, NHL 21 Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 445 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 42nd week of 2020. The Legacy Edition drops from third to fourth.

NHL 21 debuted in second place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) drops from second to third, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops from fourth to fifth.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 42, 2020: FIFA 21 NHL 21 - NEW Super Mario 3D All-Stars FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft Super Mario Party Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles