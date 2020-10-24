Xbox Series X and PS5 GPU Gap Doesn't Really Have An Impact on Development, Says Dirt 5 Dev - News

Dirt 5 lead designer Mike Moreton in an interview with GamingBolt said the gap in the GPU power between the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 won't have much of an impact on the development and gameplay of next-generation games.

"From development and gameplay perspectives, it doesn’t really have an impact," said Moreton. "When it comes to tuning, tweaking and optimizations at the end of a game, it might mean slightly less work for one platform."

The GPU in the Xbox Series X has 12 teraflops of power, while the PS5 GPU has 10.28 teraflops of power. There is also the Xbox Series S, which is an entry-level next-generation console designed to run the same games at the lower resolution of 1080p or 1440p, while the Xbox Series X and PS5 are designed to run games at 4K resolution.

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 6, for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12. It will also launch for Google Stadia in 2021.

