Switch vs Xbox One in the US Sales Comparison - Switch Continues to Close the Gap in September 2020

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the lifetime US sales of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Switch Vs. Xbox One US:

Gap change in latest month: 579,415 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,820,599 - Switch

Total Lead: 6,711,614 - Xbox One

Switch Total Sales: 22,099,339

Xbox One Total Sales: 28,810,953

September 2020 is the 43rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the gap shrunk in favor of the Switch by 579,415 units when compared to the Xbox One. In the last 12 months, the Switch has caught up to the lifetime sales of the Xbox One in the US by 5.82 million units. The Switch is currently 6.71 million units behind the Xbox One in the US.

The Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 22.10 million units, while the Xbox One has sold 28.81 million units.

If you were to align the launches of the two consoles in the US the Switch would be ahead by 5.33 million units, as the Xbox One had sold 16.77 million units through 43 months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

