Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X Fridge, iJustine Posts Series X Fridge Unboxing Video [Update] - News

/ 1,260 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Update:

YouTuber iJustine has also been sent an Xbox Series X fridge and posted a video unboxing it, which can be viewed below:

Original article:

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a video of an Xbox Series X fridge on his Instagram page before deleting it, however, some people were able to get a download of the video before it was deleted.

The fridge is designed to look like a giant version of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox logo power button even lights up. Inside the fridge appears to be an Xbox Series X looking cake, as well as an actual Xbox Series X.

The official Xbox Twitter account posted an image of the shifty eyes meme with the Xbox Series X fridge in the background. It is likely Snoop Dogg wasn't supposed to share the fridge just yet as it is probably still under an embargo.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles