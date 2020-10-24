Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X Fridge, iJustine Posts Series X Fridge Unboxing Video [Update] - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,260 Views
Update:
YouTuber iJustine has also been sent an Xbox Series X fridge and posted a video unboxing it, which can be viewed below:
Original article:
Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a video of an Xbox Series X fridge on his Instagram page before deleting it, however, some people were able to get a download of the video before it was deleted.
The fridge is designed to look like a giant version of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox logo power button even lights up. Inside the fridge appears to be an Xbox Series X looking cake, as well as an actual Xbox Series X.
The official Xbox Twitter account posted an image of the shifty eyes meme with the Xbox Series X fridge in the background. It is likely Snoop Dogg wasn't supposed to share the fridge just yet as it is probably still under an embargo.
October 24, 2020
The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.
So Xbox gets Snoop Dogg and PlayStation gets Travis Scott... Well... I think Xbox won this round.
That's kind of awesome. Xbox is killing it in the marketing dept. And they're ability to poke fun at themselves and generally be lighthearted.
Xbox has "Youtuber iJustine". i-fucking-Justine, you can't beat that shit. Every hardcore gamer knows this is game over.
Look at that sparkling clean garage. The bitch is probably 100% CGI. That's just how MS does next gen.
I've been on youtube for years and never heard of her.
Travis Scott has a way bigger influence, no disrespect to Snoop he a legend but you can't compare the two. I want an Xbox fridge 😔
And yet I have no idea who Travis Scott is, but EVERYONE knows Snoop Dogg, lol
Name recognition maybe, but who is actually influenced by Snoop these days? Again no disrespect but Travis has the biggest brand rn in the game, his collabs and merch sell out in minutes. He just had a massive deal with McDonalds, Jordans resell for crazy amounts. He made SBs popular again.... anything this dude touches is gold. He is the Now
You leave snoop and his ice box alone ;_;
@Bristow9091 I have to agree with ice. I love and grew up listening to Snoop and will pick him over Travis any day. But if you or anybody else doesn't know who Travis Scott is then you may have to admit that you're out of touch with social media and unaware who the younger generation are more into.
Xbox fridge, what a pointless product. And to use that in marketing really? Lol.