FIFA 21 Debuts in First on the New Zealand Charts

FIFA 21 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 18, 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time has remained in second place. Assassin's Creed Odyssey jumps from eighth to third place. NBA 2K21 remains in fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to take fifth place. Star Wars: Squadrons drops from third to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 21 - NEW Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time Assassin's Creed Odyssey NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars: Squadrons Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Assassin's Creed Origins Company of Heroes 2 Yakuza 0

