Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts

FIFA 21 has remained in first on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 18, 2020.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit debuted in second place. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is down one spot to take third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fourth place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up three spots to fifth place. Super Mario 3D All-Stars drops from fourth to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

FIFA 21 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - NEW Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars Minecraft (NS) Assassin's Creed Odyssey Star Wars: Squadrons NBA 2K21

