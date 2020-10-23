Phil Spencer Hints at Streaming Sticks to Run xCloud on Your TV - News

Microsoft has been focused on growing its subscription gaming service, Xbox Game Pass. It lets you play every first-party Xbox game on launch day on your Xbox console, PC, and now even your Android phone using cloud streaming, xCloud. xCloud on Android is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

Microsoft is working on ways to bring Xbox Game Pass via xCloud to iOS in early 2021 using a "direct browser-based solution." It now appears the company is looking at other platforms to release the xCloud service on.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Stratechery and transcribed by The Verge hints at ways to expand Xbox Game Pass using xCloud to bring down the initial cost of gaming. One way is to release a TV streaming stick.

"I think you’re going to see lower priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud," said Spencer.

"You could imagine us even having something that we just included in the Game Pass subscription that gave you an ability to stream xCloud games to your television and buying the controller."

Xbox Game Pass is available for $9.99 per month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99 per month. Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Android.

Microsoft has already partnered with Samsung for xCloud to run on the Samsung line of Android phones with special features. It is quite possible we will see xCloud available on Samsung TVs in the future.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

