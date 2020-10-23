Phil Spencer Hints at Streaming Sticks to Run xCloud on Your TV - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 472 Views
Microsoft has been focused on growing its subscription gaming service, Xbox Game Pass. It lets you play every first-party Xbox game on launch day on your Xbox console, PC, and now even your Android phone using cloud streaming, xCloud. xCloud on Android is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.
Microsoft is working on ways to bring Xbox Game Pass via xCloud to iOS in early 2021 using a "direct browser-based solution." It now appears the company is looking at other platforms to release the xCloud service on.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Stratechery and transcribed by The Verge hints at ways to expand Xbox Game Pass using xCloud to bring down the initial cost of gaming. One way is to release a TV streaming stick.
"I think you’re going to see lower priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud," said Spencer.
"You could imagine us even having something that we just included in the Game Pass subscription that gave you an ability to stream xCloud games to your television and buying the controller."
Xbox Game Pass is available for $9.99 per month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99 per month. Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Android.
Microsoft has already partnered with Samsung for xCloud to run on the Samsung line of Android phones with special features. It is quite possible we will see xCloud available on Samsung TVs in the future.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.
5 Comments
That'd be insane! Plus Phil talked previously about bringing xCloud streaming to console and pc. Save yourself hours of waiting for installs!
Soon enough they will be able to have an app on the TVs.
Why is this being downvoted? There's nothing unrealistic about a GamePass app on smart TVs?
Have no idea, perhaps they don't like the idea of MS making it to easy and then gaining ground. Sure most TVs until now may not have the minimum power to run it, but well if we can have a lot of streaming services on TVs I bet MS can make deals with either the OS provider (like for Android TV) or with TV manufacturers themselves. The purpose of any streaming service is remove as many barrier as possible to be able to offer to anyone willing to pay.
Doesn't exactly fulfill my threshold to downvote, but maybe I don't feel the need to gratify self by bashing on others at the moment. Anyways, although I am always a fan of internet "sticks" rather than built in smart TVs, the fact it already runs fine thru browser makes all of this superfluous. Even MS' stick is irrelevant if it already runs thru any other browser, such as Google sticks. Rather than just supporting the standard browsers since own hardware doesn't bring any gaming benefit, about the only rationale I see here is MS stick pushing it's broader MS ecosystem... but that just isn't needed to play the game if indeed it can run thru browser.
