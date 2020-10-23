Microsoft Flight Simulator Trailer Explores North America - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio have released a new "Around the World Tour" trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator that explores the world's third-largest continent, North America.

Here is an overview of the game:

From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. Microsoft Flight Simulator includes 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 hand-crafted airports.



The World is at your Fingertips.

• Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with over 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

• Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.



Earn Your Wings.

• Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

• New Checklist System - From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.



Test Your Skills.

• Live Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

• New Day & Night Engine - experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

• Aerodynamic Modeling - a state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now for PC and is in development for the Xbox.

