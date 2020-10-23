PS5 Retail Box Weighs 14.7 Pounds - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun shipping PlayStation 5 consoles to the media and some of the people who have been given a console have started posting pictures online.

Geoff Keighley decided to see how much the PlayStation 5 still inside its retail box weighs and on his scale it weighs 14.7 pounds (6.7 kilograms).

Keighley also posted an image of all the goodies he got from Sony. This includes the PS5, an extra DualSense controller, the PS5 headset, the PS5 HD camera, and the official DualSense charging station.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

The weight of the #PS5 box has been revealed - 14.7 lbs. pic.twitter.com/gOUK7xuttf — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 23, 2020

