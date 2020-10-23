Gears Tactics Runs at 4K and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, 1440p and 60 FPS on Xbox Series S - News

Publisher Microsoft released the turn-based strategy game, Gears Tactics, earlier this year for PC, and the game will launch for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 10.

The developer has revealed to The Verge how well the game will run on the Xbox consoles. On the Xbox Series X the game will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. For cinematics, you can run them at 30 FPS or 60 FPS, "Not for any performance reason but more for just personal taste," said technical director at The Coalition Cam McRae.

Gears Tactics on the Xbox Series S will run at 1440p and 60fps. On the Xbox One X, it will run at either 4K and 30fps or 1440p and 60fps. On the base Xbox One, the game will run at 1080p and 30fps.

McRae was asked if the game is better on the Xbox Series S or Xbox One X and he said "it is better on the Series S."

"It’s visually better — same resolution, same frame rate, but the CPU is so much better in the Series S and the Series X that we have a lot more ability to just draw more stuff. Even though the GPU is responsible for drawing, we still have to get it there off the CPU, and on the Xbox One X you’ll see that the visual quality is not quite as high as it is on the Series S in the performance mode."

Gears Tactics first launched for PC via Steam, Windows 10, and Xbox Game Pass on April 28, and will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One on November 10.

