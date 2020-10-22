Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Debuts in First on the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (NS) has debuted at the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 73,918 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 18.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second place with sales of 34,547 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains third with sales of 27,303 units. Moon Premium Edition (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 10,154 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 95,852 units sold. The PS4 sold 3,517 units, the 3DS sold 856 units and the Xbox One sold 58 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario Set / Luigi Set (Nintendo, 10/16/20) – 73,918 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 34,547 (5,862,668) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 27,303 (1,696,146) [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 14,797 (345,045) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,928 (3,220,146) [NSW] Moon Premium Edition (Onion Games, 10/15/20) – 10,154 (New) [PS4] FIFA 21 (Electronic Arts, 10/09/20) – 7,111 (46,263) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,720 (3,766,636) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,471 (1,531,498) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,301 (3,855,901)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

