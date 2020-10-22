Kojima Productions Confirms New Project is in Development and is Hiring - News

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions via Twitter confirmed it is working on a new project and is hiring new employees for its Tokyo studio.

"Kojima Productions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio," says the developer via Twitter. "For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at kojimaproductions.jp/en/#careers."

Death Stranding is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

