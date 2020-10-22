PS5 Launch Day Media Apps Include Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the entertainment streaming apps that will be available on the PlayStation 5 on launch day. The list of apps includes Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube.

Read details on the available apps below:

Apple TV – Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app will also be available on PlayStation 4.

– Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app will also be available on PlayStation 4. Disney+ – The dedicated home for movies, shows, shorts, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From original series like The Mandalorian, to fan favorites like The Simpsons, you can watch your favorite stories right from your PlayStation 5 console.

– The dedicated home for movies, shows, shorts, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From original series like The Mandalorian, to fan favorites like The Simpsons, you can watch your favorite stories right from your PlayStation 5 console. Netflix – Catch up on top entertainment hits such as Stranger Things, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and more. With thousands of TV episodes and movies in Netflix’s library, there’s plenty to choose from.

– Catch up on top entertainment hits such as Stranger Things, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and more. With thousands of TV episodes and movies in Netflix’s library, there’s plenty to choose from. Spotify – Listen while you play. Just as with PlayStation 4, users can play their favorite songs as background music in-game with Spotify. You can choose from more than 60 million songs while you’re battling bosses or roaming through an open-world adventure.

– Listen while you play. Just as with PlayStation 4, users can play their favorite songs as background music in-game with Spotify. You can choose from more than 60 million songs while you’re battling bosses or roaming through an open-world adventure. Twitch – With a deeply integrated Twitch experience on PlayStation 5, you can now watch or livestream your favorite gameplay and chat live about the best moments with fellow gamers throughout the many diverse and dynamic communities.

– With a deeply integrated Twitch experience on PlayStation 5, you can now watch or livestream your favorite gameplay and chat live about the best moments with fellow gamers throughout the many diverse and dynamic communities. YouTube – Also integrated with PlayStation 5, you can broadcast and share your epic gameplay moments directly to your YouTube channel, or sit back and watch new and trending content shared from around the world.

– Also integrated with PlayStation 5, you can broadcast and share your epic gameplay moments directly to your YouTube channel, or sit back and watch new and trending content shared from around the world. Additional streaming apps coming to PS5 include Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

