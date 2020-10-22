Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Will Support Multiple Resolution and Frame Rate Options - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 323 Views
Capcom vice president of digital platforms and marketing William Yagi-Bacon via ResetEra has detailed the different resolution and frame rate options available in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X and S worldwide on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.
View a trailer of the game below:
Here are the different options:
- 4K/30fps with Ray Tracing ON
- 1080p/60fps with Ray Tracing ON
- 4K/60fps with Ray Tracing OFF
- Up to 120fps with Ray Tracing OFF
5 Comments
I'm going with Ray tracing on. I can see the difference and it is amazing. I don't know if I can tell 1080 upscaled 4k any different than native 4k and I don't usually feel the difference between 30fps and 60fps. So it's a toss up which I go for.
does ray tracing really need to cut the resolution by 4?
Dude you have no idea how much the frame rate drops on PC when ray tracing is on. People think it's not that intensive, but it really is. These consoles I can already tell you won't have full ray tracing because of these performance dips. Unless AMD can come up with something like Nvidia with DLSS then sacrifices will need to be made.
Ray Tracing can be very demanding and it also depends how its used. In a nutshell, if you want ray tracing well utilized, then its gonna take a significant hit to GPU power. 1080p still looks fine to me so I would opt for 1080p/60 fps if ray tracing does give a significant boost to the presentation.
Although I am a curious how the games does 4K/30 fps with ray tracing, but drops all the way down to 1080p/60 fps with ray tracing. Why not 1440p or dynamic 1440p and 60 fps?
I look forward to seeing Digital Foundry analyze this.
"Up to 120fps with Ray Tracing OFF." I wonder why there isn't an exact resolution given there. I would hope they could do it at 1440p.