Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Will Support Multiple Resolution and Frame Rate Options - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom vice president of digital platforms and marketing William Yagi-Bacon via ResetEra has detailed the different resolution and frame rate options available in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X and S worldwide on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here are the different options:

4K/30fps with Ray Tracing ON

1080p/60fps with Ray Tracing ON

4K/60fps with Ray Tracing OFF

Up to 120fps with Ray Tracing OFF

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles