Mortal Kombat 11 Rambo DLC Trailer Released - News

/ 131 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for the Rambo DLC in Mortal Kombat 11. Rambo is a new fighter that will be part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2, which will launch on November 17.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of Rambo:

John J. Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, brings his unique fighting skills to the Mortal Kombat universe, equipped with his signature survival knife for up close encounters and compound bow for longer range targets. As an expert in hand-to-hand combat, Rambo attacks with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing, combined with his brutal strength to take on any Kombatant who stands in his way.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will launch on November 17. PS4 and Xbox One owners of Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will get free updates to the Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 versions. The next-generation versions feature visual enhancements, 4K dynamic resolution, significantly reduced load times, and cross-play and cross-generation multiplayer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles