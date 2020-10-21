How Did Bugha Become so Good at Fortnite? - Article

/ 1,207 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The following is a guest editorial.

All games were created equal, but not all gamers were. That remains the underlying lesson to learn from pro gamers, such as Bugha and his Fortnite prowess. We're all able to have broadly the same experience when we boot up Fortnite, but players like Bugha show that it’s all about the player not the game if you really want to succeed. But, given his success so far, how did Bugha get so good at Fortnite?

Time to see who is winning an ROG Swift 360Hz monitor!



Go to https://t.co/6VBVJ481Do & watch me do the top 3 Fortnite challenges u submitted, then vote for ur favorite on the poll in the thread belowð



The person whoâs challenge gets the most votes wins ð#ROGSwift360Hz #ad pic.twitter.com/wbvNn0K58q — Bugha (@bugha) October 8, 2020

Determination and Dedication

One of the reasons why Bugha rose to such prominence is the fortitude with which he tackles competitive tournaments. Streaming almost daily and training non-stop, Bugha is imbued with determination and dedication to the game. As well as winning the Fortnite World Cup and $3 million from that, his estimated net worth is around $4 million based on steaming, sponsorships, and the other competitions and tournaments that he has competed in.

Since his victory in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, Bugha has competed in December 2019’s Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2 Season 1 and May 2020’s Contender Cash Cup Week 5. August 2020 saw him play in nine tournaments or heats in total, suggesting his determination and resolve to be one of the most successful professional gamers remains undimmed.

Confidence and Audience Support

Some of Bugha’s fans across social media cite his confidence and general persona as giving him dominance over his competition. Part of being a professional gamer is having the self-efficacy to succeed and to be able to create a spectacle for fans.

Practice through streaming on Twitch and interacting with fans on social media helps generate a fanbase and create audiences who are excited to follow his pro career. This then feeds into and boosts his confidence when in the game.

Technical Ability at Fortnite

Of course, no conversation about Bugha’s success in Fortnite is complete without discussing his technical ability when it comes to the game. Some of the sheer mechanical precision with which Bugha plays Fortnite is mesmerising to watch. Thinking and playing strategically are key to success in Fortnite - especially at a competitive level - and Bugha has demonstrated time and time again that he possesses these skills.

In fact, Bugha’s ability at Fortnite is so good that he has partnered with AdvanceClub, alongside MrSavage, to offer masterclasses in the game. This educational platform professes to be helping the next generation of eSports stars to do well, following in the footsteps and under the leadership of the likes of Bugha. This further legitimises Bugha’s skills and ability at playing Fortnite.

Bugha is only 17 but he has already made a huge name for himself. Not only does he possess the technical ability to compete at the highest level, but he has the determination and dedication needed to continue performing at that level as well. Audience support, self-confidence, and showmanship round out the list of skills that professional gaming requires of its most successful stars.

More Articles