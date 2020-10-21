Xbox Series X and S Console Exclusive Scorn Gets 13 Minutes of New Gameplay - News

GameSpot has released a new 13 minute long gameplay video of the upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S console exclusive, Scorn.

The game is a narrative-driven horror FPS taking inspiration from H.R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński. The game is in development by Ebb Software.

Here is an overview of the game:

Scorn is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. Every location contains its own theme, puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world.

Scorn is in development for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC via Steam and Windows Store. It will launch in 2021.

