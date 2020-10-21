Brawl Chess Launches November 26 for Switch and Xbox One - News

posted 9 hours ago

Developer RedDeerGames and animation studio Platige Image announced the cartoon-style chess game, Brawl Chess, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on November 26, followed by PC via Steam in 2021.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Are you ready to become a champion? Choose your hero and challenge other players in this family-friendly game with a lively cartoon style. Train your brain and bond with your loved ones at the same time.

In this fantasy world, one of the brave heroes leads your chess army to victory. Choose between a mysterious fairy, a dangerous dwarf, a clever elf, a brave prince, and many more. Thanks to them each round turns into an epic adventure.

The graphics for Brawl Chess were designed by Platige Image (Oscar-nominated The Cathedral, The Witcher Netflix series, cinematic trailers for League of Legends, Halo 5, and Cyberpunk 2077). They filled the chessboard with various heroes and a lot of humor.

Cartoon visuals make the game accessible to everyone. What’s going on there! Arrows flying above heads and swords breaking in the heat of battle. Or maybe you prefer classic chess? You can always switch to traditional pieces.

Brawl Chess connects generations in a multiplayer mode, but single player will also appeal to players of all ages. There are 5 levels of difficulty. The first is great for children to learn. The fifth is suited for chess veterans who are looking for a serious challenge.

Key Features:

Local Multiplayer – Your family will absolutely love this version of chess. Do you fancy a happy competition between parents and children? It is possible. Invite grandparents too, they certainly know the rules.

– Your family will absolutely love this version of chess. Do you fancy a happy competition between parents and children? It is possible. Invite grandparents too, they certainly know the rules. Kid-Friendly – It’s a game for the whole family, easy to learn and cheerful. Play it regardless of age. Thanks to the vibrant cartoon style, children will also join the fun.

– It’s a game for the whole family, easy to learn and cheerful. Play it regardless of age. Thanks to the vibrant cartoon style, children will also join the fun. Brain Training – But in a fun way! Brawl Chess looks modern while still being one of the oldest and most popular games in the world with all its advantages. It increases IQ, improves arithmetic skills, teaches analytical and critical thinking. Train to use both hemispheres of your brain.

– But in a fun way! Brawl Chess looks modern while still being one of the oldest and most popular games in the world with all its advantages. It increases IQ, improves arithmetic skills, teaches analytical and critical thinking. Train to use both hemispheres of your brain. Creativity Boost – The fun doesn’t have to end after turning off the console. When the father plays as a ghost, and the son plays as a prince, they can perform scenes with these characters after the chess game ends.

