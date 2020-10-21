Cotton Reboot! Headed West in Q1 2021 - News

Publisher ININ Games announced Cotton Reboot! will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in Q1 2021. The game will launch in Japan on February 25, 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Shoot ‘Em Up With an Adorable Main Character

A young witch called Nata de Cotton is hot headed, immature, overreacts, and rides on a broomstick, accompanied by a fairy named Silk. Cotton is crazy about candies called “Willows.” Those candies are so good that she won’t let anything get in her way to get them. Talk about sugar cravings!

Armed with explosive fire power, a cast of cunning enemies to confront and some enchanting and beautiful graphics sees this endearing title as one that enlightens the imagination. Cotton will embark on her journey through the game’s seven amazing colorful stages with the hope that she will be rewarded at the end. As you move through a graveyard with wormed eyeballs or through a forest with trees that are part human form, eyes and mouth, hails of bullets and triple lazer fire from Cotton’s latest weapon resource that can be swapped and changed throughout as an endless onslaught of enemies fill the screen with their own arsenal of power. Avoid and maneuvering becomes as important as straight shooting.

Remaster of an Iconic “Cute ‘Em Up”

Cotton Reboot! is an updated, remastered version of the classic and iconic “cute ’em up” Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams with brand new features and updated visual designs. The game also features three game modes that include the X68000 original mode that faithfully emulates Sharp’s personal computer from the 1993 version. Arrange mode features 16:9 screens, redesigned graphics and characters. In Score attack mode the player competes for scores online within a limited time (two-minute and five-minute mode can be selected).

Limited Edition with Special Offerings

In addition to the standard edition, along with its digital online store release, ININ Games will also publish limited editions of Cotton Reboot! Pre-orders for the limited editions are expected to start in November, while pre-orders for the standard edition will follow soon after.

