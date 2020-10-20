Pac-Man: Mega Tunnel Battle and Hello Engineer Announced for Google Stadia - News

Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man: Mega Tunnel Battle for Google Stadia. It will launch on November 17. Also announced for Google Stadia is tinyBuild's Hello Engineer. It will launch in 2021.

View the Pac-Man: Mega Tunnel Battle announced trailer below:

Here is an overview of Pac-Man: Mega Tunnel Battle:

Jump into 64-player games and show everyone who’s the leader of the Pac! Invade other players’ mazes, eat their dots and power ups—even other players!—and dominate the mazes! But watch out: viewers can vote on power-ups that can cause you—or your opponents!—to stumble on the field and be eliminated from battle! Invade, defend, and rack up high scores across a field of 64 interconnected mazes. Take advantage of brand-new power-ups, spy on neighboring boards, and much more! Spectator interactivity means even viewers are part of all the thrilling action! And customize your Pac-Man and your home maze with fun skins to show off unique looks!

View the reveal teaser trailer for Hello Engineer below:

Here is an overview of Hello Engineer:

Hello Engineer is a multiplayer machinery-building construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Scavenge, craft and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of a mysterious amusement park. Put together incredible machines built of scrap, and beware of the Neighbor.

