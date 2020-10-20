Xbox Series X CPU Might 'Achieve More Stable FPS,' PS5 Weaker CPU Won't Limit Developers, Says Vigor Devs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 900 Views
The next-generation of consoles are less than a month away with the Xbox Series X and S launching on November 10 and the PlayStation 5 launching on November 12 or 19 depending on what region you live in.
Both consoles are quite capable machines and Bohemia Interactive’s Petr Kolář and David Kolečkář speaking with GamingBolt says the CPU in the Xbox Series X will most likely mean more stable FPS, but they don't think the weaker CPU in the PS5 will limit what developers can do.
"The processor performance of both devices is in the same league," the developers said. "The Xbox will probably be able to achieve more stable FPS in CPU-intensive games, but I don’t think that the lower CPU performance of the PS5 will limit developers."
Bohemia Interactive's most recent game, Vigor, is available now as a free-to-play title for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 25.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
11 Comments
Definitely, the CPU is the least thing to worry about next-gen in terms of performance/visual parity. 300mhz when running at 3,500mhz or 3,800mhz isn't a make it or break it clockspeed difference, it's only 8.5% difference... And performance doesn't always scale linearly with clockrate anyway. - You might see a couple of extra fps on the xbox, stressing the might. The only spanner that can be thrown in the works is the variable clockrates, but again, not really a problem for the CPU side of the equation, all the consoles have fantastic CPU's and should all perform similarly on that front.
We reach a point of diminishing return on graphic. Next-gen games aren't really being limited by hardware anymore. You might be limited on how much ray tracing and particle effect you can have the screen but that only enhance the experience doesn't insure a great game. PS5 games that can't lock 4k/60 will simply use upscaled 4k or have a 1440P/60fps mode for people that prefer a lock 60 FPS experience. It really won't be a noticeable difference in graphic.
The CPU clock speeds of the PS5 and Xbox series X are pretty close anyway. The bigger difference is that the Xbox series X has a stable clock speed, where the PS5 can vary. The big difference the Xbox series X makes is with a much better GPU with almost 1.5 times the computing units, at the cost of a lower clock speed, if you can even call that a bad thing. On the other hand if teraflops are anything to go by, the GPU difference isn't too big. But games which the series X can run in native 2160P might have to run in a (sub) 1800P resolution on PS5 to achieve the same performance. We will probably hardly see the difference between both consoles for most multiplatform titles. Something with diminishing returns and all that. However if a game can barely run stable (57-60 FPS) on Xbox series X a certain and the PS5 will try to match that, the PS5 will probably struggle a lot more (50 to 60 fps). Targeting a slightly lower resolution will fix most of the power difference though.
Where did you get the idea that Series X has 1.5 x the computing power of a PS5, which is a 10 Tflops machine vs the 12 Tflops of Series X. The compute brute power differential is at most 20%.
Here is a breakdown of the differential for Series X vs PS5
CPU: + 5-10%
GPU compute : + 15-20%
RAM Bandwidth: up to 25% more
SSD speed: Effectively HALF
The difference overall is NEGLIGIBLE except for the much faster SSD to be utilized by SOME ps5 games.
- +2
A game struggling to hit those fps is a game that is poorly optimized. 60 fps should be bare minimum, once they figure out the console and engine optimization.
- 0
Read the OP again, it said 1.5x compute units, not compute power. 36 x 1.5 = 54
PS5 has 36 compute units
Xbox Series X has 52
So the Series X has just under 1.5x more compute units.
- 0
Just look at what XB1X was capable of with those 8 custom Jaguar CPU cores and the GCN GPU at 6TF, while PS5 has 8 custom Zen 2 cores and RDNA 2 at 10TF, with XBSX having 12TF. PS5 may possibly start to struggle to consistently hit 4k/60 closer to the end of the gen when games really start to push the systems limits, but until then there's little reason to assume it won't be able to cover that. A $500 console today that can still hit 1800p/60 by the end of the gen would be pretty darn impressive. Not to mention if XB Series get's an upgraded model mid gen, with faster SSD, which will make the base PS5 even faster than it already was for third party.
- 0
"PS5 may possibly start to struggle to consistently hit 4k/60 closer to the end of the gen" These consoles will struggle to hit 4k/60 on launch with Ultra settings. That's more in the realm of the RTX 3080.
There will be a visual hit to get 4k/60 on these consoles compared to the ultra settings on the PC versions. To achieve 4k60fps on games in 2025 it will be running on comparably medium settings most likely.
- 0
I doubt his games will really need the power of either consoles. But considering Series S is even weaker any game that could be limited by PS5 would be first limited by Series S.