Xbox Series X CPU Might 'Achieve More Stable FPS,' PS5 Weaker CPU Won't Limit Developers, Says Vigor Devs

The next-generation of consoles are less than a month away with the Xbox Series X and S launching on November 10 and the PlayStation 5 launching on November 12 or 19 depending on what region you live in.

Both consoles are quite capable machines and Bohemia Interactive’s Petr Kolář and David Kolečkář speaking with GamingBolt says the CPU in the Xbox Series X will most likely mean more stable FPS, but they don't think the weaker CPU in the PS5 will limit what developers can do.

"The processor performance of both devices is in the same league," the developers said. "The Xbox will probably be able to achieve more stable FPS in CPU-intensive games, but I don’t think that the lower CPU performance of the PS5 will limit developers."

Bohemia Interactive's most recent game, Vigor, is available now as a free-to-play title for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 25.

