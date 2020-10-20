This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Fallout Games, Madden NFL 21, Ghost Recon Breakpoint - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 367 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, October 27 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|112th Seed
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Cozy Games Sale
|39 Days to Mars
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Cozy Games Sale
|6180 the moon
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|A Fold Apart
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Cozy Games Sale
|A Summer with the Shiba Inu
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Cozy Games Sale
|A Way Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aaero: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|ADIOS Amigos
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Cozy Games Sale
|AER – Memories of Old
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Cozy Games Sale
|American Fugitive
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Armello
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Armello – Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Atomicrops
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Battlefield V Year 2 Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG*
|Boom Ball 3 for Kinect
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Brunswick Pro Billiards
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Bunny Parking
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Bus Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Car Mechanic Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Classic Snake Adventures
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Clumsy Rush
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Coffee Talk
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Cyber Protocol
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Destiny 2: Forsaken
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep + Season
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Digerati Couch Co-Op Vol. 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Digerati Horror Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Dog Duty
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|Doodle Games Collector’s Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Doodle God: Evolution
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Double Cross
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Drawful 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Elea – Episode 1
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|EMMA: Lost in Memories
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Energy Cycle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Evan’s Remains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|F1 2019
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Factotum 90
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Fallout 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms
|Add-On
|25%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms
|Add-On
|30%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms
|Add-On
|35%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: 500 Atoms
|Add-On
|20%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|FuzzBall
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Glass Masquerade
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Glass Masquerade Double Pack
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Golazo!
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Golf With Your Friends
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|HardCube
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Helheim Hassle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Hero Express
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hidden Through Time
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Cozy Games Sale
|House Flipper
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Industry Giant 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Inferno 2+
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Infinite Minigolf
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|InnerSpace
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Jump, Step, Step
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Lanternium
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Lost Wing
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Machinarium
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Madden NFL 21
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mars Power Industries Deluxe
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|20%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Merchant of the Skies
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|33%
|Cozy Games Sale
|MotoGP 18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Moving Out
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Mushroom Quest
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Cozy Games Sale
|MX vs ATV All Out
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|MXGP Pro
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Need For Speed Heat
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need for Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Never Alone Arctic Collection
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Nippon Marathon
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Obey Me
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG*
|Old Man’s Journey
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Ooblets
|Xbox Game Preview
|20%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pankapu
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Party Panic
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Cozy Games Sale
|PC Building Simulator
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|PGA TOUR 2K21
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|15%
|DWG*
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|15%
|DWG*
|Ping Redux
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Pipe Push Paradise
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Pool Nation FX
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Professional Farmer 2017
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Professional Farmer: American Dream
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Project CARS 3
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|Quatros Origins
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG*
|Refunct
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Rememoried
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Road to Ballhalla
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Roarr! Jurassic Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Roundguard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|Seasons of the Samurai
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|Siegecraft Commander
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|SiNKR
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Skate 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slime Rancher
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Snooker Nation Championship
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|SokoBunny
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Splasher
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Storm Boy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Strawberry Vinegar
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Cozy Games Sale
|SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|40%
|DWG*
|SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|The Adventures of 00 Dilly
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|The Bridge
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Cozy Games Sale
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|The Gardens Between
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Cozy Games Sale
|THE LAST SCAPE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Top Run
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Transport Giant: Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
|UFC 4
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ultra Hat Dimension
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Unruly Heroes
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Wandersong
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Warface: Breakout
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Warface: Breakout – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG*
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|We Were Here
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Weakless
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Cozy Games Sale
|Woven the Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Cozy Games Sale
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Youtubers Life – OMG Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Cozy Games Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Deadfall Adventures
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Dogfight 1942
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Dogfight 1942 Fire Over Africa
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Dogfight 1942 Russia Under Siege
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG*
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Dead Money
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome Road
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas – Old World Blues
|Add-On
|60%
|Bombs Drop Sale
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|MotoGP 15
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG*
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG*
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG*
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Please note: prices and availability are subject to change and may vary by region.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.