Square Enix President: COVID Caused 'Time to Stand Still' for Development

There have been some unknowns on how much the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected video game development.

The President of Square Enix Yosuke Matsuda in an interview with The Financial Times said the pandemic really hit their game development hard and made it feel like time stood still. He hinted future games will still be affected by this.

"There is also a considerable impact on the production side," said Matsuda. "It will resonate in the future. What we are selling now may have provided some positive aspects, but on the negative side time has stood still in terms of production. We couldn’t develop anything. That is where the impact will come."

It is likely the majority of video game developers have been affected by the pandemic, which will lead games to be released later than the studios originally planned.

