Dirt 5 Trailer Showcases Game Running on Xbox Series X - News

posted 7 hours ago

Codemasters has released a new trailer for Dirt 5 that showcases the game running on the Xbox Series X.

The racing game will run in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. There will also be a performance mode on the two consoles and Xbox Series S that will allow for up to 120 frames per second.

View the Dirt 5 Xbox Series X trailer below:

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 6, for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12.

