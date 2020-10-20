Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2020 Features Crossover With Ghostbusters - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Rocket League, which recently went free-to-play, will be celebrating Halloween this year with the Haunted Hallows 2020 event that features a crossover with Ghostbusters.

View the trailer of the Haunted Hallows event below:

Here is an overview of the Haunted Hallowed 2020 event:

Charge your Proton Packs, because Rocket League's Haunted Hallows is celebrating Ghostbusters starting tomorrow! Get ready for Event Challenges that unlock themed items, and Limited Time Modes! Just make sure you don't cross the streams...

Once Haunted Hallows goes live, your Event Challenges will be available to complete. Just like Llama-Rama, completing each Challenge will unlock a specific Haunted Hallows-themed item, like the Ghostbusters Wheels, Slimer Topper, Mood Slime Boost, and more! Complete all the Challenges to collect the entire Ghostbusters set (sorry, no spores, mold, or fungus this time)! Check out the slideshow below to see them all. Plus, Golden Pumpkins can also be earned from Event Challenges and contain items from the Turbo, Nitro, and Vindicator Series!

This year's Haunted Hallows is also bringing two Limited Time Modes: Haunted Heatseeker and Spike Rush. Haunted Heatseeker is Heatseeker but in the spooky new Haunted Urban Arena, and Spike Rush will take place on night map variants.

If you're looking for even more frightening items for your car, be sure to check out the Item Shop all month long. You'll find items from Ghostbusters and previous Haunted Hallows events like Stay Puft and Reaper Goal Explosions, and even the iconic Ecto-1! This is the first licensed car making its way back to the Item Shop, and we're looking into bringing previous licensed cars back too.

Haunted Hallows kicks off tomorrow, October 20, at 9 a.m. PDT (4 p.m. UTC) and ends on November 2 at 6 p.m. PDT (1 a.m. November 3 UTC). Haunted Heatseeker goes live at the same time as the event, while Spike Rush begins October 26 and lasts until the end of the event. So gather your squad and get in on these terrifying treats later this month!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles