Yakuza: Like a Dragon Trailer Highlights the Xbox Series X Features - News

Sega has released a new trailer for Yakuza: Like a Dragon that takes a look at the next-generation version of Yakuza. The trailer features the "near-instant load times, cutting-edge next-gen crustacean A.I, and so much more in Yakuza: Like a Dragon on Xbox Series X."

View the next generation of Yakuza trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rise Like a Dragon

Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most.

Ichiban sets out to discover the truth behind his family’s betrayal and take his life back, drawing a ragtag group of society’s outcasts to his side: Adachi, a rogue cop, Nanba, a homeless ex-nurse, and Saeko, a hostess on a mission. Together, they are drawn into a conflict brewing beneath the surface in Yokohama and must rise to become the heroes they never expected to be.

Level Up from Underdog to Dragon in Dynamic RPG Combat

Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, using the battlefield as your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, signs, and everything else at your disposal to clean up the streets!

Enter the Underworld Playground

When you’re not busy bashing heads, relax by hitting up the local arcade for some classic Sega games, compete with locals in a no holds barred go-kart race around Yokohama, complete 50 unique substories, or just take in the scenery of a modern-day Japanese city. There’s always something new around the corner.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on November 10, and for the PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021 in the west.

