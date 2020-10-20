Zombie Army 4: Dead War Mission 4: Damnation Valley DLC Out Now - News

Rebellion has released the Mission 4: Damnation Valley DLC for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. It costs $6.99 by itself and is included in the $34.99 Season Pass One. The DLC is the first mission in the three-part Death from Above campaign.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

View the Mission 4: Damnation Valley DLC launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Even with the Hell Cult gone, the dead don’t rest in this brand-new Zombie Army 4 campaign mission! Battle your way through the terrifying frozen North towards a new Hell Storm, on the trail of a missing scientist and scout team! Can the deadhunters find their allies in time, or will the mountain take its toll?

“Damnation Valley” is the first mission in “Death from Above,” a chilling three-part Zombie Army 4: Dead War Campaign!

Ascend to new terrifying heights in this one-to-four-player mission, complete with new sinister locations to fight through, collectibles, achievements, and more! The Hell Cult may be defeated—but the terror lives on!

