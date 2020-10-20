Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Launches for Switch in Early 2021 - News

Publisher Aksys Games announced Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2021 in North America and Europe.

A standard and limited edition will be available. The limited edition includes the base game, five 1.5-inch metal buttons, and a three-inch acrylic key chain of Cardia in her winter costume.

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ originally launched for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2017 and in North America and Europe in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ invites fans to join the poison-skinned heroine Cardia Beckford on further adventures with a team of famous (and famously handsome) figures from western literature as they face new challenges, new friends and foes, and new opportunities for love.

~Wintertide Miracles~ takes fans deeper into the world of Code: Realize and its intriguing characters. Experience the seasonal magic and chaos of two-on-one dates and play with dynamics (and hearts) by bringing multiple members of Lupin’s gang on a wide variety of romantic romps. Learn more about the dashing detective Herlock Sholmes and the enigmatic Finis in continuing sagas involving the newest men in the Code Realize universe, and join Cantarella, the mysterious young lady Cardia encountered in one of her many adventures, as she is caught up in the chaos that always seems to surround Lupin and his gang.

The story begins with the main character, Cardia, isolated and alone in a mansion on the outskirts of a 19th century steampunk version of London. A victim of a mysterious affliction that makes her blood a virulent poison and her touch instantly lethal, Cardia is shunned as a monster. Through a number of events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsene Lupin, and joined by myriad other handsome figures from the best of western literature. With her new-found friends (and suitors) Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

